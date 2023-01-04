Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown

A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled.

The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown.

According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was traveling on Route 9 near Exit 12 in Middletown in a 1997 Toyota 4Runner in the left lane of two while negotiating a curve in the roadway when he struck the concrete barrier in the median.

The 4Runner then traveled across the roadway through the right lane and right shoulder, striking a slight embankment and a DOT light pole, before rolling over and coming to final rest on its roof, troopers said.

When troopers and EMS arrived on the scene, they found Jenkins deceased at the scene, police added.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Ryan at 860-399-2100.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.