East Hampton HS Girls Basketball Coach Suspended After Incident At Game, Reports Say

A Connecticut school district has suspended its high school girls basketball coach after a video of a game seemed to show him shoving a player, multiple news outlets are reporting.

The Hartford Courant reported that East Hampton Schools Superintendent Paul Smith announced that Shaun Russell, who is both the athletic director and East Hampton High School girls basketball coach, has been placed on leave during an investigation into the incident.

Valley TV posted a video of the game on YouTube, and the incident takes place about an hour and three minutes into the game.

CT Insider reported that Smith said Russell was suspended immediately after the game, which took place on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The news outlet reported that Smith said coaches are expected to "temper their behavior" regardless of the excitement at a game.

