This Newton Eatery Serves Up Best Wings In Massachusetts, Report Says

Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Massachusetts should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter.

After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Buff’s Pub as having the best wings in the commonwealth.

The Middlesex County eatery is located at 317 Washington Street in Newton.

“Like other Nashville hot chicken you may have tried, these wings have a complex spice profile with the optimal amount of sweetness mixed in to keep you in a cheery mood,” Mashed said. “In other words, they are hot, but they aren't so hot that you'll need a tall glass of milk next to you.”

A check of their online menu shows a wide selection of “award-winning” wings starting at $24.99 for an order of 20.

Wing flavors include buffalo, honey hot, BBQ, honey BBQ, spicy teriyaki, lemon pepper garlic parmesan, Nashville hot, maple hot, garlic cheese sriracha, and Caribbean jerk.

Online reviews for Buff’s Pub have been overwhelmingly positive.

“My favorite bar for wings In Massachusetts, hands down,” D.A., of Salem, wrote on Yelp. “Worth the drive from anywhere.”

“The best wings I've ever had in my life,” Jaclyn M., of Newton, wrote on Yelp. “Garlic cheese sriracha and garlic parmesan are unbelievable.”

“I have never in my life tasted a wing as good as the ones at Buff’s Pub,” Sam S., of Burlington, wrote on Yelp.

“So good that just reading the name "Buff’s Pub" is enough to make me start salivating. If I could live above the pub and eat the "traditional/extra crunchy" wings every day of my life, I'd be just fine.”

Buff’s Pub is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more on its website.

