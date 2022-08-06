New Middlesex County Eatery Stands Out For Tasty Offering, Lakeside View

Just in time for summer dining a new lakeside restaurant has thrown open its door and is off to a good start, according to online reviewers.

Located in Middlesex County in East Hampton, the Lakeside Bar & Grill opened just six weeks is already racking up the five-star reviews for its food and ambiance.

Besides a menu full of tasty items made with the freshest of local ingredients, the restaurant includes a dock for boaters who want to pop in for lunch or dinner and an outdoor patio with another in the construction stage.

One Yelper, Jennifer B. put the opening of the Lakeside Bar & Grill this way: "Sitting lake side is the perfect atmosphere. The food was delicious. Best shrimp po boy I ever had. Mac and cheese was filled with ooey, gooey goodness."

The menu features plenty of fresh seafood such as lobster rolls and shrimp po boy, as well as a catch of the day.

If seafood isn't your thing, there are also plenty of meat and chicken offerings including steaks, burgers, short rib grilled cheese sandwiches, and a lot more.

Located in the old Robert's Tavern, the restaurant has freshened up the place and offers a soothing, relaxing vibe.

Another Yelp reviewer has this to say: "The place is BACK and fantastic!! Great menu! Food is awesome! Experienced family-run operation! Service is great!"

Besides offering lunch and dinner, a "boozy" brunch is also offered on Sundays that includes all of the usual brunch fare, but with a flair, diners said.

Other menu offerings include plenty of appetizers including mussels, oysters, and clams, smoked gouda cheese bites, several salads, sandwiches, quesadillas, and pasta dishes.

The restaurant is quickly becoming popular so reservations are recommended. Click here.

Prices are moderate to high. The service is good and friendly.

The restaurant is located at 81 North Main St., East Hampton.

Closed on Mondays.

