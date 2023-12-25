Fatal Christmas Crash: Woman ID'd As Victim On I-91 In Middletown

It happened around 9:05 a.m. in Middlesex County on the I-91 northbound Exit 20 onramp in Middletown.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla veered into the center lane and hit a 2019 Chrysler 300, according to state police. Both vehicles rolled into the grassy median.

A 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling near on-ramp in the center lane of three and a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling in the right lane to the right of the Chrysler.

For an unknown reason, the Corolla veered into the center lane and collided with the Chrysler, Connecticut State Police said.

The Chrysler veered into the grassy center median, commenced into a roll over event and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grassy center median.

The right rear passenger in the Toyota, identified as New York City resident Verona Facey, age 74, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The front right passenger in the Toyota, a 57-year-old Brookly woman, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Toyota, a 19-year-old Brooklyn man, sustained a minor injury

The driver of the Chrysler, a 53-year-old Massachusetts man from Worcester, was not injured.

The two vehicles were towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

The crash is under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

"If you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact Trooper Dean," state police said.

