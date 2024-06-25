CT State Troopers Smash Allegedly Drunk Driver’s Window In Middletown

The incident occurred in Middlesex County around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, June 22, on 1-91 northbound in Middletown between the rest area and Exit 20.

According to State Police, troopers found a black GMC Sierra pickup with a Massachusetts license plate parked in the right climbing lane and several damaged DOT traffic cones.

The truck's engine was running, and the driver was slumped over the steering wheel, state police said.

Troopers attempted to gain the man's attention, but he remained unresponsive. so troopers broke on the truck's windows, and he woke up.

When troopers attempted to get the man out of the truck, he resisted and tried to drive away before he was finally removed, troopers said.

Once outside, the man continued to fight in the travel lane, and troopers had to "physically pull him" to the shoulder of the roadway, where a Taser was used to get him in handcuffs.

EMS responded to the scene and evaluated the man, identified as Sean O'Neill, age 24, of Wakefield, Massachusetts. He declined to be transported for further medical treatment.

O'Neill was arrested after troopers smelled alcohol and found several alcoholic beverages inside the truck, state police said.

He was charged with:

Criminal mischief

Interfering (2 counts)

Reckless endangerment

Operating under the influence

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

Improper parking

O'Neill was later released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

