Cromwell Man Charged With Leaving Victim In Chair For Weeks Without Food

Middlesex County resident Steven Donen, age 66, of Cromwell, was charged on Monday, July 31 at his Cromwell home.

According to Cromwell Police Chief Frederick Sifodaskalakis, on Friday, July 28, officers went to the home for a medical check after receiving a request from a medical office that the victim had missed several appointments.

Officers arrived at Donen's home where the victim lived and discovered they were living in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions," Sifodaskalakis said.

It was reported that the victim had not moved from a chair in about two weeks and had not eaten for several days, the chief said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Cromwell Officers executed a search warrant of the residence which revealed severe hoarding conditions and evidence that Donen was withholding critical care from the victim, Sifodaskalakis added.

Donen was charged with:

Cruelty to person

Abuse

Reckless endangerment

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The state Department of Social Services, Cromwell Department of Senior Services, and Cromwell Health Department were all notified of the case.

If you suspect someone is a victim of elder maltreatment, you can contact Protective Services for the Elderly program at the CT Department of Social Services toll-free at 1-888-385-4225.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.