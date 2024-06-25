Bristol Man Under Arrest Following Armed Road Rage on I-95 in Old Saybrook

The incident occurred in Middlesex County around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, southbound on I-95 in Old Saybrook.

According to the Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of a firearm displayed during a road rage incident in Old Saybrook.

During an investigation, victims reported repeated brake-checking and abrupt lane changes by a vehicle driven by Dejon Robinson, age 30, of Hartford County in Bristol, state police said.

State police said the operator of the vehicle being harassed reported that Robinson's vehicle then pulled alongside them on the left side, at which point they saw that he was pointing a firearm toward them through the open passenger side window.

The victims were able to get Robinson's license plate number, a description of his vehicle, and the firearm he pulled, police added.

Both vehicles had exited I-95 to Route 9 north. Given the descriptors provided, troopers were stationed further north on Route 9 and located Robinson's vehicle shortly thereafter.

He was stopped on Route 9 in Middletown, and a firearm matching the description provided by the victims was recovered from Robinson's vehicle, which was registered to Robinson.

Robinson had passengers in his own vehicle, which included juveniles.

He was arrested without incident and charged with:

Three counts of risk of injury to a minor

Four counts of breach of peace

Four counts of threatening with a firearm

Four counts of reckless endangerment

Robinson was later released from custody on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday, July.

