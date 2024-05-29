Attempted Murder: Juvenile Arrested For Serious Westbrook Assault, Police Say

The Middlesex County incident occurred on Friday, May 24, at around 8:30 p.m. in the town of Westbrook.

According to the Connecticut State Police, a young man (whose identity has not been released due to age) was seen on security footage assaulting another young man on Boston Post Road.

After the assault, he fled on foot, leaving his victim injured. Authorities airlifted the juvenile to an area hospital with serious injuries.

To locate the suspect, police deployed drones, K9 units, a bloodhound, and more.

The young man was taken into custody, transported to a local hospital for evaluation, and faces a charge of attempted murder.

