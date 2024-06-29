23-Year-Old ID'd As Victim After Car Crashes Into Tree, Parked Car In Westbrook

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in Middlesex County, on Route 1 near Post Avenue in Westbrook.

According to Connecticut State Police, while negotiating a left-hand curve on the roadway, the vehicle, a 2007 Honda CRV, traveled into the right shoulder and made contact with a curb.

The car the hit a tree and parked car before rolling over and coming to a rest on the driver's side.

The driver was transported to Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

He's been identified as Eddy Zapata-Cardenas, age 23, of the village of Higganum in Middlesex County.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Brandon Dadio at Troop F at 860-399-2100.

