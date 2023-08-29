Woman Dragged, Run Over By Car During Fight In Torrington: Police

The incident happened in Litchfield County on Saturday, Aug. 26 around 1:30 p.m., when Torrington Police responded to the area of 127 Turner Ave., where a woman was reported to have been hit by a car.

According to the department, arriving officers found 61-year-old Wanda Garceau lying on the road with serious injuries. She was later taken to Saint Mary's Hospital to receive treatment, where she was later reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident eventually determined that a physical fight had happened between Garceau and Ciara Egeter, as witnesses told authorities that Egeter had assaulted Garceau, Garceau's daughter, and another 68-year-old woman, police said.

The altercation began when the three victims told Egeter to slow down while she was speeding down the road, according to authorities. After the alleged assaults, Egeter then allegedly entered her vehicle while Garceau was holding on to the passenger door and attempted to drive away.

This caused Garceau to be dragged with the vehicle before being run over by the rear tire, police said.

Egeter was later arrested and charged with:

Second-degree breach of peace;

Second-degree assault;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Three counts of risk of injury;

Third-degree assault;

Two counts of third-degree assault of an elderly person;

Reckless driving.

She is now being held on a $500,000 surety bond and has been scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.