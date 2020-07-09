Tropical System Will Bring Up To 6 Inches Of Rain, Flash Flooding, Travel Disruptions To Region

A tropical system that's now developing off the Atlantic Coast is expected to soak the region and bring localized flash flooding and travel disruptions.

The time frame for the storm is Friday, July 10 into Saturday, July 11.

"Low pressure moving up the coast Friday into early Saturday has the potential to produce flooding rains," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement released Thursday, July 9. "Exactly where the heaviest rains occur will be highly dependent on the low track, which remains uncertain."

For the timing of the system moving up the coast and through the region, see the first image above.

To see areas that will be in the storm's path, see the second image above.

The storm has the potential to dump up to 6 inches of rainfall to some parts of the region. (See third image above.)

Showers are expected to arrive overnight and continue through Friday morning, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Friday, which will be cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms are expected to continue at times during the day and evening Saturday.

Saturday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

