Thunderstorms, Showers Will Lead To Relief From Dangerous Heat

Eager to get relief from the dangerous heat?

You won't have to wait long.

A slow-moving cold front will start to move in on Wednesday, Aug. 12, bringing with it scattered thunderstorms and showers that could be accompanied by heavy downpours.

After patchy morning fog to start the day Wednesday, the chance for thunderstorms and showers starts at around 9 a.m. and continues through the afternoon and into the evening.

There will be more clouds than sun during the day Wednesday, and that, coupled with the showers and storm activity, could keep the high temperature Wednesday in the upper 80s.

Thursday, Aug. 13 will be mostly cloudy with a chance for more storms and showers and the high temperature in the mid 80s.

