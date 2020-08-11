Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Travelers From More States, Virgin Islands Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
Thunderstorms, Showers Will Lead To Relief From Dangerous Heat

Joe Lombardi
Thunderstorms could be accompanied by heavy downpours on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Thunderstorms could be accompanied by heavy downpours on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Eager to get relief from the dangerous heat?

You won't have to wait long.

A slow-moving cold front will start to move in on Wednesday, Aug. 12, bringing with it scattered thunderstorms and showers that could be accompanied by heavy downpours. 

After patchy morning fog to start the day Wednesday, the chance for thunderstorms and showers starts at around 9 a.m. and continues through the afternoon and into the evening.

There will be more clouds than sun during the day Wednesday, and that, coupled with the showers and storm activity, could keep the high temperature Wednesday in the upper 80s.

Thursday, Aug. 13 will be mostly cloudy with a chance for more storms and showers and the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

