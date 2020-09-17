Teddy Strengthens Over Atlantic, Expected To Be Major Hurricane

Hurricane Teddy is projected to become a major hurricane and could directly hit Bermuda as it moves northwest, generating large swells expected to reach parts of the East Coast of the United States.

It's now a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 miles per hour located about 625 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antillies on Thursday morning, Sept. 17, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Additional strengthening is forecast to occur during the next couple of days, and Teddy could become a Category 3 storm Thursday night or Friday, Sept. 18.

The large swells are expected to reach parts of the East Coast by the end of the weekend as the storm nears Bermuda, says the National Hurricane Center.

Those swells will likely lead to life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the center said

The latest projected track, released Thursday morning, Sept. 17 by the National Hurricane Center, is shown above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

