Stormy Start For Memorial Day Weekend: Here's Latest Forecast

Joe Lombardi
Memorial Day Weekend has started out with showers and storms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A satellite image of the region on Saturday morning, May 23. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Memorial Day Weekend, marking the unofficial start to summer, will have a stormy start.

Saturday, May 23 has started off with patchy morning fog and thick cloud cover.

There will be showers at times during the day with a chance for late morning and early afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Clouds will decrease before daybreak on Sunday, May 24: on what will be a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and the high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

