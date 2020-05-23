Stormy Start For Memorial Day Weekend: Here's Latest Forecast

Memorial Day Weekend, marking the unofficial start to summer, will have a stormy start.

Saturday, May 23 has started off with patchy morning fog and thick cloud cover.

There will be showers at times during the day with a chance for late morning and early afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Clouds will decrease before daybreak on Sunday, May 24: on what will be a partly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60s.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and the high temperature around 70 degrees.

