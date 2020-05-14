Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's What School Districts Will Get From $111M In Federal Relief Going To CT
Severe Weather Alert: Storm System Will Bring Torrential Downpours, Wind Gusts Up To 70 MPH

Joe Lombardi
A look at the storm system.
A look at the storm system. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A stretch of dry and mostly sunny days will end with the arrival of a storm system that will bring torrential downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages.

The time frame for the storm is Friday afternoon, May 15 through Friday evening.

Accompanying the storm system will be a warm air mass with Friday's high temperature climbing to around 80 degrees for much of the region.

There will be a chance of showers late Thursday night, May 14 with scattered thunderstorms possible overnight, mainly after 2 a.m. Friday.

The strong thunderstorms will arrive sometime after 3 p.m. Friday. According to AccuWeather.com, wind gusts could be as strong as 70 miles per hour in some parts of the area. Isolated tornadoes are possible. (See image above.)

Storm activity will wrap up by around 1 a.m. Saturday, May 16 followed by a chance of showers through the morning. It will become mostly sunny Saturday afternoon, and will be continued warm, with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

