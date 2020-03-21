Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Early Week Storm

The first full week of spring will start out looking more like winter.

A storm system will sweep through the area at the start of next week that will bring accumulating snow mainly north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut.

It will arrive after a dry weekend.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday, March 21, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 40s and winds out of the north at around 10 miles per hour, with gusts up to 22 miles per hour.

Sunday, March 22 will be sunny but a bit clouder with a high temperature around 40 degrees with wind-chill values between 15 and 25.

Clouds then will roll in after nightfall in advance of the storm as the low temperature drops to the upper 20s north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut and the lower 30s farthest south.

At this point, the most likely time frame for the accumulating snowfall to arrive in those areas farther inland is around 10 a.m. Monday, March 23. Snow could continue at times until 2 p.m., followed by a mix of snow and rain, then all rain in the evening.

Farther north, 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is projected. At this time, about a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of snow is possible in New York City, on Long Island, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut.

For a look at projected snowfall totals, see the first image above. Projected storm arrival times are shown in the second image above.

Monday's high temperature will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, March 24, there could be some light snow farthest inland as the low temperature dips below freezing in those areas. About a half-inch of accumulation is possible.

The chance for precipitation will end around 8 a.m. Tuesday before skies become mostly sunny with the high temperature climbing into the 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.