Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meats Blamed For One Death
Weather

New Tropical Storm Zeta Expected To Become Hurricane In Days: Latest Projected Path

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the projected path for Tropical Storm Zeta, released Sunday morning, Oct. 25.
A look at the projected path for Tropical Storm Zeta, released Sunday morning, Oct. 25. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

A newly formed tropical storm is expected to become a hurricane in days.

Early Sunday morning, Oct. 25, the center of now Tropical Storm Zeta was located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea about 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba.

A turn toward the west-northwest and an increase in forward speed are forecast by Monday, Oct. 26, followed by a faster northwestward motion on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the National Hurricane Center said.

It has maximum sustained winds of near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts. 

Zeta is forecast to approach the Gulf Coast as a tropical storm before intensifying into a hurricane on Tuesday night, and Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to the National Hurricane Center, and it could bring storm surge, rainfall affecting Lousiana to the Florida Panhandle.

Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm in what has been a historically active hurricane season.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.