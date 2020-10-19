New Tropical Storm Expected To Become Hurricane In Days: Latest Projected Path

A new tropical storm that has formed in the Atlantic Ocean is on track to become a hurricane within days.

Epsilon is located about 730 miles southeast of Bermuda at midday on Monday, Oct. 19.

A slow west-northwestward to northwestward motion should begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and this motion should continue through midweek, the National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles primarily to the northeast and east of the center.

Gradual strengthening is forecast to take place during the next 72 hours, and Epsilon is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday, Oct. 22.

For the brand-new projected track for Epsilon, released by the National Hurricane Center, see the image above.

