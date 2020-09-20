Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
Hurricane Teddy's Large Waves Could Affect Much Of East Coast For Days: Here's Latest Track

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at Hurricane Teddy churning in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday morning, Sept. 20. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
A look at the latest projected track and timing for Hurricane Teddy. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center
Arrival times for Tropical-Storm-Force winds from Hurricane Teddy. Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

Large waves generated by massive Hurricane Teddy are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along much of the East Coast for several days, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update on the storm, released Sunday morning, Sept. 20.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, the center of Teddy was located about 320 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

Teddy is moving toward the west-northwest at 12 mph and a northwestward motion will likely resume by Sunday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

A turn toward the north is expected Sunday and then Teddy is forecast to continue generally northward for another couple days. 

Teddy will approach Bermuda Sunday night, and the center should pass east of the island Monday morning, Sept. 21, avoiding a direct hit.

Little change in strength is expected to occur Sunday. Teddy is expected to remain a large and powerful hurricane through Monday, then become a strong post-tropical cyclone on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 105 mph, dropping it to Category 2 from Cat-3 status on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. 

Winds extend outward about 80 miles from the eye of the storm and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward more than 200 miles. 

The latest projected track, released Sunday morning by the National Hurricane Center, is shown in the second image above.

Arrival times for Tropical-Storm-Force winds from Teddy are shown in the third image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

