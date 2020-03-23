Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Eye Of The Storm: Here Are Brand-New Snowfall Projections

A look at projected snowfall totals farther north and inland. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at areas where winter storm warnings (pink) and winter weather advisories (purple) are in effect from 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 24. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected snowfall totals farther south. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected rainfall totals farther south. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A storm system bringing accumulating snow to inland areas and rain at times to the entire region has arrived.

Precipitation arrived as light, wet snow north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway and as rain farther south just before daybreak on Monday, March 23.

After a lull later in the morning, precipitation will return around 2 p.m. As the temperature will be above freezing south of I-84, it will be rain.

But north of I-84, anywhere from 2 to 6 inches is expected with locally higher amounts. (See first image above.)

For a look at counties where winter storm warnings (pink) and winter weather advisories (purple) are in effect from 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 24 is shown in the second image above. Projected storm arrival times are shown in the fourth image above.

For snowfall and rainfall projections south of I-84, see the third and fourth images above.

The chance for precipitation will end just after midnight on Tuesday, March 24 before skies become mostly sunny with the high temperature climbing into the low to mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

