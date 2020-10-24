Arrival Of Cold Front Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

The arrival of a cold front will bring about a big change in the weather pattern.

Saturday, Oct. 24 will be mostly cloudy and mild with the high temperature reaching the upper 60s.

Patchy morning showers will be followed by a chance of rain after noontime.

As the cold front moves late in the evening, temperatures will drop to an overnight low of around 40 degrees, and closer to the freezing mark in areas farthest north.

Sunday, Oct. 25 will feel like fall again.

It will be a mostly sunny and breezy day with a high temperature only in the low 50s.

The bright skies won't stay around for long as yet another unsettled pattern arrives overnight with a chance of showers that will last throughout the day on Monday, Oct. 26.

That shower chance will linger on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The high temperature both Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.