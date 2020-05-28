Roadwork Alert: Ramp Closures, Lane Shifts Scheduled For Busy Litchfield County Roadway

Some on and off ramps will be closed and lanes shifted for several months on a busy Litchfield County roadway as a multi-million dollar bridge rehabilitation project kicks off in Thomaston.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 9, the exit 38 on and off-ramps on Route 8 will be closed for at least four months as they begin construction on two bridges as part of a $9.2 million rehabilitation project.

A posted detour on Routes 254 and 222 through Thomaston will be in place through the scope of the project. Motorists have been advised to use exits 40 and 39 southbound on Route 8, or exit 39 for Route 8 northbound.

When construction begins, lane shifts will also be put in place.

During the rehabilitation project, contractors have been given permission to stop traffic on Route 8 daily for at least 10 minutes to perform select work between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

