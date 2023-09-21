This Kent Restaurant Earns 'Best In America' Honors From NY Times

Ore Hill, located in the Litchfield County town of Kent, is known for offering produce, dairy, and meat all grown on the estate where the restaurant is located.

It's also known for its expert service, and dishes that are meant to be shared and experienced with friends or family.

The restaurant, an 18th-century farmhouse, was built by philanthropist Anne Bass who provided for it in her will.

Serving only on Friday and Saturday, with a $95 prix fixe, The Times said the restaurant keeps its promise of real farm-to-table that most restaurants can't achieve with "fragrant green tomatoes, tiny raspberries, fresh beans, and burrata," the newspaper said.

Selections include such wonderful choices as tomato tarts, Rock Cobble beef tartare, smoked ricotta, pickled beets, cheese curds, and much more.

The whole experience is a dining wonderland of fresh and inventive foods.

The farmhouse/restaurant shares a wood-fired oven with Swyft, its sibling restaurant, which offers seared steaks and chops, plus excellent thin-crust pizza, the Times said.

The restaurant's website said it is named after the road that leads to Rock Cobble Farm where a herd of 100 Randall cattle "roam the fields estate which inspires our menus, complete with greenhouses, gardens, vegetable patches, apiaries and orchards."

Ore is not a spur-of-the-moment type of restaurant, reservations are much sought after and can be made online here.

The restaurant is located at 3 Maple St., Kent.

To read all of The New York Times' selections, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.