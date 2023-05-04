These CT Hospitals Got 'A' Rating For Patient Safety, Report Says

More than 10 hospitals in the state were awarded an "A" grade for patient safety in a new Spring 2023 report by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization that advocates for safety in hospitals.

The new report grades nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country based on how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, according to the group.

The hospitals in Connecticut to receive the "A" grade include:

St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport;

Stamford Health, Stamford;

Greenwich Hospital, Greenwich;

Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury;

MidState Medical Center, Meriden;

Middlesex Hospital, Middletown;

Hartford Hospital, Hartford;

University of Connecticut Health Center, John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington;

Johnson Memorial Hospital, Stafford Springs;

Windham Community Memorial Hospital, Willimantic;

The William W. Backus Hospital, Norwich.

Hartford HealthCare Fairfield Region President William M. Jennings said that the staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center recognizes the importance of the "A" grade.

"Excellence is one of the five key pillars of our strategy -- and I would maintain is chief among them," he said, adding, "To be recognized by the leading independent arbiter of hospital quality and safety with an ‘A’ gives everyone in our community the rest of assurance that St. Vincent’s Medical Center is objectively achieving its strategy of excellence!"

Results for individual hospitals can be viewed here.

