Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Sports

COVID-19: Ivy League Cancels Football Season, Puts All Sports On Hold Till At Least January

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Ivy League
Ivy League Photo Credit: Ivy League

The Ivy League has canceled all fall sports, including football, and will reevaluate whether to allow athletes to compete after Jan. 1, 2021, according to multiple reports.

An official announcement is expected Wednesday evening, July 8.

With the move, the league becomes the first Division I conference that will not play sports in the fall.

The move also places other well-attended sports, including men's and women's basketball, in limbo. Ivy League basketball teams traditionally start practice in October and the regular season in November.

The Ivy League was the first Division I conference to cancel winter sports postseason tournaments this past March. Every other college conference soon followed suit.

Founded as a sports conference in 1954, the Ivy League is made up of Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Princeton and Yale universities, Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania.

The annual season-ending Harvard-Yale football contest, known as "The Game," dates back to 1875.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.