Seen Him? Police Issue Alert For Missing Man In Litchfield County

Police are asking for help from the public in finding a man who has been missing from Litchfield County for several days. 

Brendan Hill, age 43, has been missing from Litchfield County since Sunday, June 11.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Brendan Hill, age 43, was last seen in the town of Washington on Sunday, June 11 around 11:45 a.m., according to state police. 

Hill is described as six feet tall and around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black windbreaker, a black and white baseball cap, and gray hiking boots. 

Police said he is believed to be driving a beige 2007 Toyota Corolla bearing Connecticut registration AK79033.

Anyone with information regarding Hill's whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-626-7900. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

