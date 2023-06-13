Seen Him? Police Issue Alert For Missing Man In Litchfield County

Brendan Hill, age 43, was last seen in the town of Washington on Sunday, June 11 around 11:45 a.m., according to state police.

Hill is described as six feet tall and around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black windbreaker, a black and white baseball cap, and gray hiking boots.

Police said he is believed to be driving a beige 2007 Toyota Corolla bearing Connecticut registration AK79033.

Anyone with information regarding Hill's whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-626-7900.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon to the left.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Litchfield and receive free news updates.