COVID-19: UConn Sees New Increase In Cases

The University of Connecticut is reporting a new rise in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as students prepare to return to campus for the fall semester.

In its latest update, UConn announced that there have now been a total of 27 positive on-campus COVID-19 cases as the school continues its testing in advance of the academic year.

According to the university, of the 27 cases, all but one fall into one of three categories: those identified in the initial round of testing done during move-in, those connected to the football team cluster, or those who were determined to have contracted the virus before returning to campus.

Among the new positives, all but one were “anticipated” officials said, which means ”the students were presumed positive because they were known to have been exposed to the virus and were already under medical quarantine and care.”

“The university is conducting contact tracing on the one new positive case that was not already in medical quarantine,” school officials said. “There is an indirect connection between this student and the football cluster, and there is a good chance they are related.

“The university is repeatedly retesting all students who live near the members of the football team who previously tested positive.”

Of the positive cases, one student was placed in isolation and has since recovered and has left quarantine.

On top of the 27 on-campus positive tests, there have also been four cases among off-campus students, and two positive cases among faculty and staff members who are expected to work regularly on campus during the fall semester.

According to the university, 5,509 students and staff members have been tested for COVID-19, with 0.49 percent testing positive for the virus.

“Tests will be administered to regional campuses in the coming days and resulted tests will be updated to reflect those numbers,” the school said in a statement accompanying the latest numbers. “All cases beyond the initial eight are new, meaning a student who became ill after their arrival, rather than arriving to campus already ill.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.