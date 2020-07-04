Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
COVID-19: Online Learning Hub Launched By Connecticut Department of Education

Zak Failla
The Connecticut Department of Education has launched an online learning hub to help parents and students during the #COVID19 crisis
Photo Credit: Connecticut Department of Education

The Connecticut Department of Education has launched a learning hub to assist teachers, students, and parents during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

As educators are reimagining classrooms in the “new normal” following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Education Department introduced its new learning hub, which is designed to “accelerate learning opportunities and advancing equity, anytime, anywhere.”

The new website includes learning hubs for:

  • Online content;
  • Summer learning;
  • Social-emotional learning;
  • K-12 model curriculum;
  • Educators;
  • Parent learning;
  • Student learning;
  • Collaborative learning.

“We believe in providing accelerated learning opportunities to advance equity for all children; anytime, anywhere,” state education officials said. “Due to the recent cancellation of in-school classes, we recognized a need to create a free centralized platform to allow students to access quality content in order to better equalize the playing field in Connecticut. 

“All Connecticut learners will have access high quality, high impact resources from experts in the field for academic content, social, emotional health and well-being, multilingual resources to support ELs, provide accessibility and universal tools for access and professional learning for all learners; parents and educators.”

The state's academic learning hub can be found here.

