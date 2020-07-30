COVID-19: Connecticut On Target For Full Reopening Of Schools, Lamont Says

Current health metrics for COVID-19 in Connecticut support a full reopening of schools statewide this fall, Gov. Ned Lamont announced late Thursday afternoon, July 30.

The positivity rate for COVID testing in Connecticut has stayed between .05 percent and 1.2 percent the last month.

"Right now the metrics indicate we can have a class experience with a mix of hybrid," Lamont said at a news briefing held in Hartford.

Lamont said the hybrid models will be used more in the upper grades where it's more difficult to distance.

Lamont said the type of hybrid models used by schools will be done on a county basis, based on the metrics. In addition, school superintendents can request to the state's education commissioner if they want to offer only remote instruction.

"We'll be updating the metrics on a weekly basis," Lamont said.

One of the state's top health consultants, Ezekiel Emanuel, Department Chair of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at UPenn, said primary and secondary school education is essential for children "for a whole variety of reasons."

However, Emanuel is recommending contact sports such as football not be played.

“I think contact sports are not a good idea," Emanuel said.

Lamont warned there has been an increase of COVID cases from those ages 10 to 19.

"A lot of it depends on behavior, we've done a good job with masks and social distancing," Lamont said.

