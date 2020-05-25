Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Breaking News: FBI Joins Multi-State Search For UConn Student Wanted In String Of Slayings
Schools

COVID-19: CDC's New Guidelines For Schools Call For Canceling Extracurricular Activities

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
CDC guidelines are included in a 60-page document.
CDC guidelines are included in a 60-page document. Photo Credit: CDC

Students in the region have not stepped inside school buildings for classes since the start of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in mid-March.

While it remains to be seen if they will be able to return in the fall, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now providing some guidance.

The CDC has released information outlining guidelines for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 academic year that also includes day camps.

Among the guidelines:

  • Staff members and students should wear masks or face coverings, though the agency acknowledges face coverings may be challenging for students to wear all day.
  • Field trips, inter-group events, and extracurricular activities should be canceled.
  • Classroom desks should be spaced 6-feet apart and tables should all face in the same direction. Students should not sit not face-to-face or share items.
  • In addition, students should try to bring their own lunches and eat in classrooms rather than cafeterias. Food provided by the school should be pre-packaged in boxes or bags.

The guidelines for schools and summer camps begin on Page 45 of a 60-page document that also includes child-care facilities, restaurants and mass transit.

You can view those CDC guidelines here.

