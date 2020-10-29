Much Higher Than Normal Percentage Of CT Republicans To Vote For Joe Biden, Polls Finds

Citing falling approval ratings and a poor response to the COVID-19 crisis, more Connecticut Republicans are saying they will be voting blue this year, according to a brand-new poll.

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield conducted the newly released survey that found that a majority of Connecticut residents (51.4 percent) plan to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, while 26.4 plan to vote for President Donald Trump and 20 percent were undecided.

Of those polled, 18.6 percent of Republicans in Connecticut said they intended to vote for Biden, versus 70.3 percent who plan to vote for the president. Comparatively, 86.9 percent of Democrats polled said they will vote for Biden, while 4.4 percent are voting for Trump.

In Connecticut, 30.7 percent of respondents said they approve of the job Trump has done as president - 72 percent among Republicans and 8.7 percent among Democrats.

Fewer than one-third of those surveyed approve of Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, down from 39.9 percent in April.

“In Connecticut, at least, Joe Biden appears to be the favorite, and Gov. (Ned) Lamont’s approval rating has increased since we last polled in April,” Lesley DeNardis, the executive director of the Institute for Public Policy stated.

“(Lamont) also gets high marks for his handling of the pandemic, while the president’s COVID-19 performance numbers declined. A surprisingly large population say they are still undecided about the presidential election.”

The 39-question survey was completed between Thursday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 21, and involved 1,000 Connecticut residents.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.