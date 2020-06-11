Lamont Calls For Ban Of Police Chokeholds In Connecticut

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the hands of police choking him, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for lawmakers to ban the use of chokeholds by law enforcement statewide.

This week, Lamont’s office called for the ban on chokeholds, which would come during a special session of the state legislature.

“What should the consequences be for them?” Lamont said during a press conference urging officials to look into disciplining officers involved in brutality complaints.

“Use of force, what we outlaw so we can add some clarity to that,” Lamont added. “I think we’ve learned a lot, I learned a lot from the shocking picture of George Floyd and what that told us about policing and what that told us about racism, something we thought we were making progress on.”

Lamont’s call for reform comes on the heels of other state officials making similar promises to push forward with legislation aimed at increasing police accountability and reducing the use of excessive force during police interactions.

Lamont is pushing for the legislation to be pushed expeditiously as civil unrest continues nationwide following Floyd’s death. No date has been set for a special session of the legislation, though it is expected to be scheduled swiftly.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.