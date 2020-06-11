Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves Litchfield, CT

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Breaking News: COVID-19: Lake Compounce Announces Date For Reopening, With These Restrictions
Politics

Lamont Calls For Ban Of Police Chokeholds In Connecticut

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Ned Lamont
Gov. Ned Lamont Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in the hands of police choking him, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for lawmakers to ban the use of chokeholds by law enforcement statewide.

This week, Lamont’s office called for the ban on chokeholds, which would come during a special session of the state legislature.

“What should the consequences be for them?” Lamont said during a press conference urging officials to look into disciplining officers involved in brutality complaints.

“Use of force, what we outlaw so we can add some clarity to that,” Lamont added. “I think we’ve learned a lot, I learned a lot from the shocking picture of George Floyd and what that told us about policing and what that told us about racism, something we thought we were making progress on.”

Lamont’s call for reform comes on the heels of other state officials making similar promises to push forward with legislation aimed at increasing police accountability and reducing the use of excessive force during police interactions.

Lamont is pushing for the legislation to be pushed expeditiously as civil unrest continues nationwide following Floyd’s death. No date has been set for a special session of the legislation, though it is expected to be scheduled swiftly.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.