COVID-19: Lamont Expected To Announce Decision On Schools Soon

Connecticut parents and students will learn soon when or if schools will reopen during the continuing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During a special appearance "Face the State," on Eyewitness News Channel 3 , Gov. Ned Lamont said the announcement would be made this week.

“My instinct is it’s probably going to be a long haul to get it opened before June, but the doors ajar, so we’re probably going to let Miguel Cardona, (state) our commissioner, make the announcement next week,” Lamont said during the interview.

Surrounding states in the tri-state area including New York and New Jersey have both announced schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Jeff Leake, the president of the Connecticut Education Association, said in an op-ed that before students, teachers, and staff are sent back to school, there has to be new procedures and protocols to keep them safe.

"Schools, by their very nature, are not conducive to social distancing, and special accommodations must be made to change that," Leake said.

That includes everything from staggered start times to a smaller number of students per classroom and more to ensure proper social distancing, he said.

And, that's just the beginning, Leake said.

He pointed to the daily cleaning and disinfecting of the schools, as well as equipment and shared areas.

"We need caution and common sense," Leake wrote. "We can’t play Russian roulette with residents’ lives."

