Woman Killed In Head-On Crash In Region

A woman was killed during a head-on crash in Western Massachusetts.

It happened in Hampden County around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, in West Springfield on Memorial Avenue.

Upon arrival, West Springfield Police found both vehicles in the eastbound travel lane with heavy frontend damage.

Police said that it appears one of the drivers crossed the double-yellow line.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The woman died from her injuries, the driver of the second vehicle was also injured but is expected to survive, police said.

