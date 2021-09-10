Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Danbury
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: COVID-19: Litchfield Among Five CT Counties At High Risk For Spread
Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Head-On Crash In Region

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman was killed during a two-car crash in Western Massachusetts.
A woman was killed during a two-car crash in Western Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A woman was killed during a head-on crash in Western Massachusetts.

It happened in Hampden County around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, in West Springfield on Memorial Avenue.

Upon arrival, West Springfield Police found both vehicles in the eastbound travel lane with heavy frontend damage.

Police said that it appears one of the drivers crossed the double-yellow line.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Baystate Medical Center. 

The woman died from her injuries, the driver of the second vehicle was also injured but is expected to survive, police said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.