Two Arrested, One For Stalking Ex-Girlfriend, Firing Gun At Her Vehicle, Police Say

Two Fairfield County men were arrested, one for allegedly stalking an ex-girlfriend and for a firing gunshot in the area of her home and vehicle.

The men, Ian Murray, 33, and Christopher Smeriglio, 34, both of Norwalk, were arrested by Wilton Police on Thursday, Jan. 7, following a report of shots fired, said Lt. Gregg Phillipson.

According to Phillipson, Wilton Police received a 911 call reporting a gunshot outside an area home. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the resident who said she believed that her ex-boyfriend, Murray, was responsible for the shot.

An investigation found that Murray had been engaging in a course of conduct consistent with stalking, Phillipson said.

During the investigation, officers found a vehicle belonging t the resident with damage consistent with a bullet hole.

Officers began to canvass the area and located a 1995 Chevy S10 pick-up truck traveling on an adjacent roadway with no tail lights, Phillipson said.

A traffic stop was conducted and Murray was found in the passenger seat of the vehicle owned by Smeriglio.

Both men were ordered out of the vehicle and detained while officers searched the vehicle and the men. During the search, officers found four grams of marijuana on Murray, and a revolver type firearm in the glove box of the vehicle, Phillipson added.

Murray was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of ammunition

Criminal use of a weapon

Stalking

Two counts of criminal mischief

Criminal trespass

Conspiracy to commit criminal trespass

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Failure to be fingerprinted/ photographed

Possession of less than a half oz marijuana

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Smeriglio was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment

Criminal trespass

Conspiracy to commit criminal trespass

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Improper rear marker lamps

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

