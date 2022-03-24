Torrington Police Officer Shoots Man During Welfare Check

A Connecticut police officer who went to check on someone’s well-being ended up shooting the person, police said.

The shooting took place in Litchfield County around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, when officers were sent on a welfare check of a person in Torrington.

“Upon arrival, an officer was confronted by a male party and was forced to fire his service weapon,” said Det. Kevin L. Tieman, of the Torrington Police.

The man, who was shot multiple times, was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and later airlifted to Hartford Hospital, Tieman said.

The victim's name, age, and condition were not released by the police.

The investigation has been turned over to state police Major Crime detectives, Tieman said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

