Police Searching For Man Who Snatched Purse From Woman In CT Grocery Store Parking Lot

Police are searching for a man who allegedly snatched a woman's purse as she put her groceries in her vehicle.

The incident took place around 11:55 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28, in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop, located at 100 Division Street, in Ansonia, said Lt. Patrick Lynch.

The woman was in the parking lot putting groceries in her car when a male approached and grabbed her purse, Lynch said.

After a brief struggle, the man was able to take the purse from the victim and fled in a black 2008 Lexus IS with Massachusetts registration 6NS242, which had previously been reported stolen to the Orange Police Department, he added.

The man is described as being a Black male, in his 20s, 5’6” tall wearing dark clothing.

There were possibly three more people in the stolen Lexus, Lynch said.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.