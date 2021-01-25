Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Towns

  • Danbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Man Who Jumped From Bridge Into Connecticut River

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for a man who jumped from the Dexter Coffin Bridge Into the Connecticut River.
Police are searching for a man who jumped from the Dexter Coffin Bridge Into the Connecticut River. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State Police report that a man got out of his vehicle while on a bridge and jumped into the Connecticut River.

According to the Windsor Locks Police Department, the man exited the vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 24, around 1 p.m., while on Dexter Coffin Bridge and jumped into the river. 

The police department responded as did fire and other agencies to search for the victim. 

As of Monday, Jan. 24, a body has not been recovered. 

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Litchfield Daily Voice!

Serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.