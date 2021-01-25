Police Searching For Man Who Jumped From Bridge Into Connecticut River

State Police report that a man got out of his vehicle while on a bridge and jumped into the Connecticut River.

According to the Windsor Locks Police Department, the man exited the vehicle on Sunday, Jan. 24, around 1 p.m., while on Dexter Coffin Bridge and jumped into the river.

The police department responded as did fire and other agencies to search for the victim.

As of Monday, Jan. 24, a body has not been recovered.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.