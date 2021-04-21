Police Report Uptick In Catalytic Converter Thefts Near CT/MA Border

Police in Connecticut are cautioning car owners to be on alert following a recent rise in the theft of auto parts near the Massachusetts border.

The Enfield Police Department issued an alert following a reported uptick in catalytic converter thefts that have taken place in town and in surrounding communities.

Police said that the vehicles of choice appear to be Ford models, specifically vehicles with dual exhaust systems.

In response to the rise in cases, the Enfield Police Department released a surveillance photo of a purported thief and his vehicle after he was busted stealing from a Ford van in the area of Moody Road.

“If possible, park your vehicle indoors,” police said. “If this is not possible, consider parking it in a well-lit area.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.