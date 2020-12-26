Police Ask For Public's Help In CT Cold Murder Case Involving Father Of Three

Police are seeking out leads for the unsolved 2012 murder of a Connecticut father of three, providing awards of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to the murderer's conviction.

On Dec. 21 of 2012, according to police in New London County, 34-year-old Kyle Seidel was shot in the Family Bowl bowling alley's parking lot while on his way to the Lucky Inn Chinese restaurant in Waterford.

Police are asking members of the public to recall anything they may have witnessed that night in the area of that parking lot on Boston Post Road around 8 p.m.

Police ruled this death a homicide, and in February of 2014, then-governor Dannel P. Malloy authorized an award amount for tips leading to an arrest, police said. Information on this case can be extended anonymously to the Waterford Police Department by calling 860-437-8080 or calling the Waterford detectives directly at 860-442-0645.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.