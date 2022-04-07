New Milford Police Ask Public For Help Finding Missing Engagement Ring

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing engagement ring.

A diamond engagement ring was left on a sink at a Cumberland Farms in Litchfield County, located at 376 Danbury Road in New Milford, between noon and 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, according to the New Milford Police Department.

Police said the diamond was described as lab-grown and pear-shaped and "certified by IGI, serial #LG12098907, G color, VS1 clarity, no fluorescence, .82 carats."

The serial number is etched onto the diamond, police said.

Police asked anyone who finds the ring to bring it to NMPD so it can be returned to the owner.

