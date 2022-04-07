Contact Us
Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury
Return to your home site

Menu

Litchfield Daily Voice serves New Milford, Plymouth, Torrington, Watertown, Winchester & Woodbury

Nearby Sites

  • Danbury
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Brookfield
    serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: Juvenile Arrested After Social Media Threat Toward CT School District
Police & Fire

New Milford Police Ask Public For Help Finding Missing Engagement Ring

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The New Milford Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing engagement ring. The New Milford Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing engagement ring.
The New Milford Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing engagement ring. Photo Credit: Facebook/New Milford Police Department
The New Milford Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing engagement ring. The New Milford Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing engagement ring.
The New Milford Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing engagement ring. Photo Credit: Facebook/New Milford Police Department

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing engagement ring.

A diamond engagement ring was left on a sink at a Cumberland Farms in Litchfield County, located at 376 Danbury Road in New Milford, between noon and 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, according to the New Milford Police Department.

Police said the diamond was described as lab-grown and pear-shaped and "certified by IGI, serial #LG12098907, G color, VS1 clarity, no fluorescence, .82 carats."

The serial number is etched onto the diamond, police said.

Police asked anyone who finds the ring to bring it to NMPD so it can be returned to the owner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.