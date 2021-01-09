Neighborhood Watch Helps Cops Catch CT Drug Suspect

With help from vigilant neighbors, police in one Hartford County town were able to nab a man who may have been involved with car burglaries and had an alleged large amount of drugs including heroin.

Peter Rolny, 46, of Wolcott, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 7, after Southington police officers responded to Pleasant Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle and unknown people trespassing on multiple properties, police said.

Police said neighbors and a "vibrant neighborhood watch" reported seeing unknown people enter a property on Sun Valley Drive, which had recently been burned during a house fire, prompting the call.

Officers quickly saturated the area and located Rolny's vehicle traveling west on Flanders Street. Attempting to avoid suspicion, the vehicle, which was being followed by offices pulled into and parked in a residential driveway on Pleasant Street, police said.

During an interview with Rolny, it was determined he did not live at the address. He was detained and placed under arrest for misuse of registration plates, police said.

A search located an unlabeled prescription pill container with a large quantity of “mixed” unknown pills and a large quantity of cash consistent with that of drug sale activity, they added.

A subsequent search of Rolny’s vehicle located additional unlabeled prescription pill bottles with large quantities of unknown pills, multiple clear plastic “baggies” believed to be crack-cocaine, and numerous sets of vehicle keys.

Rolny denied knowledge of the contraband in his vehicle when officers seized $978 cash, 410.5 mixed controlled and non-controlled pills, 87 wax-like paper folds of heroin, and 32.5 grams of crack cocaine.

Rolny was arrested and charged with:

Possession with intent to sell narcotics

Possession with intent to sell crack-cocaine

Failure to keep narcotics in original containers

Possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school zone

Twenty counts of illegal possession

Failure to insure a private motor vehicle

Misuse of registration plates

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was held on a $25,000 bond.

Multiple officers, including a police K-9, searched the entire area but were unable to locate any additional suspects in the area.

The collective efforts and rapid response resulted in no reported vehicle burglaries or thefts reported.

