Matter Of Seconds: Video Shows Car With Keys Inside Being Stolen From Watertown Gas Station

Police are reminding drivers to remove their car keys when at a gas pump after a Nissan Altima was stolen within a matter of seconds while the owner went inside the convenience store.

The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:15 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in Watertown.

The driver of the Altima was parked at the gas pumps when they left the vehicle running with the keys inside while they went inside the store, said the Watertown Police.

"The vehicle was stolen in approximately seven seconds," police said.

Police said suspects are waiting in parking lots for someone to leave their vehicle unattended in order to steal them.

The previous night a vehicle was stolen from CVS with the keys left in it, police added.

"There has been a drastic increase in stolen motor vehicles throughout the town and in the area," police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.