Man Wanted For Killing Former Model Caught In Connecticut

Kathy Reakes
Tracy R. Rollins
Tracy R. Rollins Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A man wanted for the murder of a former model was captured by Connecticut State Police detectives at an area truck stop.

Tracy R. Rollins, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, by state police at a truck stop in Southington, said the Connecticut State Police.

The arrest was the result of an assist to the Pennsylvania State Police who were investigating the shooting death of Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, that occurred in West Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Feb. 7, said the Pennsylvania State Police.

Landrith, a former Ms. Manhattan finalist, and who was featured on "America's It Girl," was found along the off-ramp of I-80, state police said.

Rollins was tracked by Pennsylvania state police to the TA Truck Stop in Southington.

State Police responded and took Rollins into custody without incident.

Rollins was processed and held on a $1,000,000 cash/surety bond. 

