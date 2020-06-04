Man Killed In I-95 Crash After Being Ejected, Falling 30 Feet In Fairfield County, Police Say

A local man was killed during an early-morning single-vehicle crash on I-95 in which he was ejected from a mini-van and fell more than 30 feet in Fairfield County.

Mynor R. Garcia-Pelaez, 38, of Bridgeport, was killed early Sunday, April 5, while traveling on the I-95 northbound near exit 27A ramp, which leads to Route 8 northbound, in the city of Bridgeport, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to police, as the vehicle entered the ramp from I-95 northbound, it struck the concrete barrier on the left side in a head-on manner.

The impact caused Garcia-Pelaez to be ejected out of the vehicle and onto Frontage Road, approximately 30 feet below the ramp, state police said.

Garcia-Pelaez was pronounced dead on the scene and there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2002 Chrysler Country EX, is registered to Mynor Home Improvement of Bridgeport.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.

