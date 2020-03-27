Man Accused Of Masturbating In Car At CT Supermarket Parking Lot

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Litchfield Daily Voice
COVID-19: CT Executive Order Limits Groups To Five, Restricts Restaurant Protocols For Pickup
A Milford man was arrested for allegedly masturbating his vehicle in the parking lot of a Big Y store.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly masturbating while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Big Y store.

Jeremy Persichilli, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, March 25, when Milford Police responded to the store at 150 Boston Post Road in Milford, for a report of public indecency, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Persichilli, who was accused of masturbating while sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

He was arrested and charged with public indecency and released on a promise to appear ticket.

