Man Accused Of Masturbating In Car At CT Supermarket Parking Lot

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly masturbating while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Big Y store.

Jeremy Persichilli, of Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, March 25, when Milford Police responded to the store at 150 Boston Post Road in Milford, for a report of public indecency, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Persichilli, who was accused of masturbating while sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot, police said.

He was arrested and charged with public indecency and released on a promise to appear ticket.

