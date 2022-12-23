Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe

A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said.

The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.

Because of the severe damage, engineers are now analyzing the bridge, which will be closed for about a week, officials said. Detours have been put in place for people to avoid the historic site for now.

No injuries were reported from the incident. The driver of the pickup truck that towed the backhoe through the bridge stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Authorities added that "enforcement action" was taken on the driver, but the exact action was not released.

The bridge is one of the last covered bridges in the state and is the last one that carries vehicular traffic. It has been used by residents in the area since 1864.

