Goshen Man Charged In Connection To Town Of Litchfield Fatal Shooting

A 75-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man in a Connecticut parking lot.

Litchfield County resident Robert Fisher, of Goshen, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and turned himself in to the Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, May 4, according to an announcement from State Police.

According to an arrest warrant from Connecticut State Police, authorities received a report on June 7, 2021, from an individual who said that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Matthew Bromley, was on the ground and had been shot in the head in a parking lot of an office building at 46 West St. in the Town of Litchfield.

Police also received a call from Fisher, who reported that Bromley had assaulted him and he'd shot Bromley with his gun, authorities reported.

Police said Fisher told police that Bromley had punched him and threatened to kill him after driving behind his car and following him into a parking lot.

He also told police in a statement that he and Bromley struggled over the gun before he shot Bromley, the report from police said.

Police reported that a witness said she observed Bromley attack Fisher.

Police stated in the arrest warrant that there were no witness accounts that support that there was a struggle over the gun, and two eyewitnesses to the incident said they saw Bromley's hands at his sides when Fisher shot him.

Police said Fisher is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 23.

