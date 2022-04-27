Ghost Gun Found At New Milford High School Following Fight

Three students were arrested following a fight at a Connecticut high school in which a loaded ghost gun was found.

The fight took place in Litchfield County in New Milford around 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 26 at New Milford High School.

The school was immediately put into lockdown and officers swiftly moved to locate the involved parties, said Chief Spencer Cerruto, of the New Milford Police.

A juvenile and two other students were detained at the scene, Cerruto said.

The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m. when the school was deemed safe, police said.

Cerruto said that a fight in a school bathroom led to the discovery of the 9mm pistol with no serial number.

The gun was found after a search of the juvenile’s vehicle, the chief added.

The 17-year-old was referred to juvenile court on charges of criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a ghost gun.

Each of the other two students, Anthony Jack, age 18, and Christian Acosta, age 19, both of New Milford, were charged with assault and breach of peace, police said.

Bond for each was set at $1,000, Cerruto said.

“I am proud of my entire staff including dispatchers, officers, and detectives for resolving this alarming situation quickly and decisively,” Cerruto said.

Police continue to investigate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.